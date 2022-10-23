Commandant NHMP takes charge

LAHORE : IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood has notified DIG Motorway Police Syed Hashmat Kamal as Commandant of National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura.
Syed Hashmat Kamal has taken charge as DIG and Commandant of Training College Sheikhupura on Saturday. He attended the martyrs' memorial, placed flowers and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.
DIG Syed Hashmat Kamal chaired the operational meeting training college management. The CPO Training Nasim Shah briefed the commandant about the new courses, firing and driving simulators, and the schedule of Training College Sheikhupura.
