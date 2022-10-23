115 new dengue cases in City

LAHORE : Punjab’s capital Lahore reported 115 new dengue cases, followed by the Rawalpindi city with 70 cases.

The eastern Punjab province reported 280 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said on Friday.

The number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains. In the last 24 hours, 306 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial health department reported on Friday evening. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,881 and the total number of cases this year has reached 16,002. The southern Sindh province reported 302 new infections, said the provincial health department on Friday evening.

The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 199 new cases. With the newly reported dengue cases, the October figure to date for the province has risen to 6,734, bringing the local total to 16,888 this year. —Agencies