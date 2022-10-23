PFA, SBP sign MoU to ensure quality of food

LAHORE : Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Mudassar Riaz Malik has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium on Friday evening. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Under the MoU, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will ensure the quality of food to be served to all athletes and officials participating in the upcoming 73rd Punjab Games scheduled to commence from Oct 24 to 27 in provincial capital.

Speaking on this occasion, Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Mudassar Riaz Malik said PFA has a complete mechanism and modern technology for checking the quality of food and other edibles. “As per our MoU, we will utilize all our resources in the checking process of athletes’ food during mega event of Punjab Games”.

Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that Punjab Food Authority is performing excellently across the Punjab province. “Sports Board Punjab organized several major events in the province where thousands of athletes took part in these tournaments. And that’s why we can’t compromise on the standard of athletes’ diet,” he added.

He said that the MoU with the Punjab Food Authority is signed to provide healthy food to the players participating in the Punjab Games and subsequent sports events. “Taking care of health of the players is our top priority. Punjab Food Authority will check and ensure the provision of the best and healthy food to the players and officials of the 73rd Punjab Games,” he said.

He said similarly, other departments such as Civil Defence, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Rescue-1122, Wasa, Police, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices will also play their due role in successful holding of 73rd Punjab Games.

He further said that there will be ideal coordination among all the relevant departments during the grand event. He urged all the stakeholders to play their due role for the befitting organisation of Punjab Games. He also asked the departments concerned to provide clean drinking water and make brilliant cleanliness arrangements at all the venues of upcoming Punjab Games.

He said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is going to organize a historic mega event of Punjab Games. “We are making excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of 73rd edition of Punjab Games in which thousands of athletes from all districts and tehsils of the province are taking part”.