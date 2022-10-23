LGH introduces ‘Appointment Helpline’

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said that special steps are always being taken in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to promote the slogan of "Health for All" and a new initiative of "Appointment Helpline for Ophthalmology and Gynecology" has been introduced for the patients to avoid them from long waiting queue. He added that this helpline has been launched for the purpose of free of cost medical examination and taking appointment from the consultants of the said department.

“Apart from allocating two PTCL's landline numbers 042-99268877/99268816, Skype ID “Appointment LGH” has also been allocated for such patients who cannot get time can call on the above numbers now,” said Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar in a press conference held at LGH on Saturday.

Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Jafar Hussain, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Irfan Malk, Dr Nadia Ashraf, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present on the occasion. The journalists and other medical experts appreciated the decision and called it a patient-friendly initiative.

Prof Al-freed Zafar in his media briefing said that no fee will be charged from the patients who get an appointment through this helpline and all the facilities in this regard will be free of cost while those patients who take prior appointment for medical examination will also be getting free service and they have to come to Outdoor Room No. 200.

DMS Dr Asma Akram has been nominated as the Focal Person for patient guidance and access to relevant departments while Shahid Shakoor will assist her in this regard. Principal LGH further said that the helpline will help the elderly patients who cannot wait outside for a long time due to their poor physical health. He said that Prof M Moeen has been assigned the responsibilities of Ophthalmology Department while Dr Laila Shafiq will be Coordinator in Gynecology and this facility will be available during the normal hours of the Outpatient Department, as well.

Talking to the media representatives, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the purpose of introducing this system is to further improve the efficiency of LGH, promote a patient-friendly environment for the public and for such patients who are afraid of the Outdoor rush and postpone their medical examination, due to this their disease becomes complicated.

He said that this system will encourage such patients and they will be able to get check-ups at pre-arranged appointments which will not only provide them better medical facilities in a short time but also promote public health. Principal PGMI said that LGH has become the first hospital to introduce modern trends in the public sector, which will certainly facilitate the treatment of patients and pave the way for other medical institutions to introduce such systems, as well.