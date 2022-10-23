LWMC taking steps to control harmful effects of smog

LAHORE : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ensuring comprehensive measures to control harmful effects of smog in the city.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar called an important meeting regarding anti-smog activities on Saturday.

Lahore Waste Management Company Operations General Manager Dr Kamran and Operations Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf briefed about the operational working and activities of enforcement wing.

The LWMC operation teams were ensuring daily mechanical sweeping of 805 km long roads, while daily mechanical washing of 43 km long roads.

As many as 41 challans were issued while taking action against the burning of waste.

13 FIRs were filed against those involved in the crime of burning garbage, while fines of Rs 168,000 were also imposed.

LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar said that the process of scraping and mechanical sweeping was also going on at the entrance and exit points of Lahore, while water was being sprinkled on the entrances and exits of Lahore to control the dust.

It had been directed to take strict action against those who burn garbage followed by the strict monitoring of hotspot areas.

Ali Anan said that all resources were being utilized by Lahore Waste Management Company to provide a smog-free environment to Lahorites. He appealed to citizens to follow precautionary measures to control smog.