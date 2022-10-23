Police officers being promoted on merit: IG

LAHORE : The process of departmental promotions of staff at all levels is going on in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar. IG Punjab Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of three DSPs. Zulfiqar Ali has been posted as SDPO Muridke, Sheikhupura, Abdul Hanan as SDPO Sabzara, Lahore, and Khalid Mehmood as DSP Headquarters Mandi Bahaud Din.

IG Punjab has directed that the meetings of the promotion board should be held regularly as per the schedule and the eligible officers, officials and other staff should be given their right without any delay. In this regard, a departmental promotion board meeting chaired by the Additional IG Establishment was held at the Central Police office in which a notification was also issued approving the promotions of 11 office superintendents. According to the details, in the meeting, five office superintendents were approved for regular promotion to the post of assistant director, while six office superintendents were also approved for promotion as officiating assistant director.

Among the regular promoted officers are Sarfraz Ahmed, M Yusuf Shahid, M Sohail Anwar, Manzoor Ahmed and M Ramzan, while those who were promoted on officiating basis include Wilayat, Ghulam Moinuddin, M Shahid Majeed, Tasawwar Hussain, Abdul Rahim and M Ejaz. The cases of 14 officers were postponed due to non-completion of ACRs and other reasons. DIG Establishment 2, AIG Admin and Registrar CPO attended the meeting. The Additional IG Establishment instructed the promoted officers to perform their duties with more hard work and dedication than before, saying that departmental promotion is a reflection of an officer’s honor as well as increase in responsibilities, so all officers should work harder, with more dedication.