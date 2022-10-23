LDA increases charges for various works

LAHORE : Ignoring the economic problems of the citizens who are already financially overburdened, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has increased its fee for various official works.

LDA’s governing body has approved new fees in its recently held meeting. Interestingly, now an owner of a plot/house has to pay a fee of Rs10,000 to LDA for checking the file of his/her own property. The fees were increased for LDA’s Housing and Town Planning Departments. As per the new fees, which were applied in LDA Schemes and controlled areas, a client has to pay one percent of DC rate of the total property value for transfer of land in any scheme.

The transfer fee of residential plots in LDA City was set at Rs 10,000 per marla while the transfer fee of commercial plots in LDA City was one percent of DC rate. Similarly, the legal heirs of a property owner have to pay 25pc of the DC rate as

transfer fee.

The permission-to-move gauge fee has been fixed at 0.25pc while an annual fee of 0.25pc has been fixed for obtaining NOC of any plot. In case of surcharge on extension of building period, five percent of DC rate will have to be paid while the citizens will also have to pay ten thousand rupees per file for file checking of their own property or any other property.