Democratic values termed vital for equitable food distribution

LAHORE : The core issue related to food insecurity has closely been linked to democratic rights involving equal treatment and access to opportunities for all citizens of a particular country, said Dr Atif Mian, an eminent economist on Saturday.

He was speaking at Asma Jahangir Conference 2022, which was organized on the theme of Crisis Of Constitutionalism In South Asia. His topic of discussion was “Human Security: The Right to Employment, Livelihood and Equality - Food Insecurity and Threat to Livelihoods – How can Pakistan Learn from the Sri Lankan Experience?”

Talking about food insecurity in the backdrop of recent mass protests in Sri Lanka and lessons for Pakistan, he observed, the issue of food has been a question of life and death for the mankind. Sharing historical references, he however added that food production has been increased over the year and outpaced demand of burgeoning population. Hence, at the core of the problem, food security is linked to the democratic rights of the masses that ensures equal opportunities for all.

Giving example of Bengal Famine, he said, it proved to be wrong that humanity would continue to face food crises due to less production or population explosion. We have abundant food as high productivity outpaced population rate. The food insecurity arises when we face food crises due to uneven distribution of resources. It is the lack of democratic practices that lead to famine as voice of people was not properly given importance and we have seen catastrophic event of Bengal famine in this region of the world, he opined.

He was of the view that Pakistan is no exception as it is among the most food insecure countries in the world. There is sizeable population suffering from malnutrition, stunting and high mortality rate below the age of five. The main reason of such food crisis has been the fact that people do not have enough income to buy food and that is why they go hungry. They cannot sustain their livelihood.

Our problem in Pakistan is primarily not linked with lack of food but our failure to distribute it on equitable bases. Our growth model is fundamentally not inclusive. Commenting on the recent deal struck with IMF, he observed that it has helped resolving immediate financial issues of the country and avoiding what Sri Lanka had to face lately. If such deal were not made, we would not have money for importing commodities, fuel and medicines. We avoided financial crisis but this challenge could arise again, for example, if energy prices keep rising globally, he warned. In fact, he added, it is part of our typical boom and bust cycle.

To deal with such chronic problems, he maintained, Pakistan needs to change fundamentally to end extreme inequality by providing its masses broader rights and equal opportunities.

Visiting Sri Lankan expert, Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu threw light on extreme food crisis plagued his country. We have faced major food crisis of recent time. Children fainting in school due to hunger. Basic essentials medical supplies are not available. Persistent shortages of food and medicine may lead to explosion of discontent from outside of Colombo. Rajapaksa rule did not create this crisis but worsen it due to imprudent polices. The overnight decision of adopting organic fertilisers was major disaster hindering agriculture production. The decision was good in the sense that it could lead to production of healthy food but was badly implemented causing massive gap in food supply. It may have been implemented let's say in a decade as gradual transition would not adversely affect supply chain. It was failure of social welfare system also as most people cannot get benefit of food distribution, he concluded.

In her speech, Lianne HWS Houben, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands said she sincere wish Pakistan do not go Sri Lanka way. She observed that despite having resources and highest literacy rate in South Asia, Sri Lankan people had to face food crisis, causing huge multifaceted impact on them. She outlined various factors responsible for economic crisis in Sri highlighting massive debt burden including Chinese loans, high inflation, effects of climate change. She noted that Pakistan has been blessed with natural resources and agriculture base. In comparison, she added, Holland is geographically 90 times smaller than the Pakistan. However, agriculture exports of Holland crossed landmark of 100 billion dollars. The reasons of such a successful production system have been immaculate planning, innovation and technical expertise. She was of the opinion that Pakistan has so much fertile land that can be used for increasing agriculture production for domestic use as well as exports. Dutch Hybrid seeds can play important role in increasing productivity.

Dr. Kaiser Bengali, senior economist said food insecurity is a political problem and not an economical issue. The availability and affordability of food has been pertained to political decisions. Unfortunately, he observed, state represents the elite in the country and it serves the elite as well.

He lamented that Pakistan do not have sufficient production of wheat at hand and pulses also not being produced to meet local demand. He stressed the need to designate large areas for cultivating wheat and pulses instead of importing them. It is unwise to dedicate lots of acreage for sugarcane production. He also noted that millers got favourable decisions from government and enjoyed subsidy at the cost of tax payers and farmers. Talking about inequality, he said that wheat is not being distributed equally in the country. Balochistan was particularly facing shortage of wheat and extremely high price of flour. People are forced to mix cactus powder in wheat flour there for making it affordable. People suffer when state does not address people's needs, he added. Our country has huge resources but policies are insensitive to people's needs. He added that peaceful social activism was need of the hour to highlight plight of masses. Peaceful rebellion is good for future of the country otherwise we will not get better, he said.