CM to open Mother & Child Block soon: Yasmin

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the mother and child block at Gangaram Hospital on Saturday.

Secretary of Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary M Usman, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, Project Director Sheikh Ajaz and C&W relevant officers were present.

The minister made a detailed visit to reception, operation theaters, delivery rooms, post-delivery rooms, waiting areas, pharmacy, washing areas, green areas, HDUs, ICUs and other departments in Mother and Child Block. Project Director Sheikh Ejaz and MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar gave a detailed briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she is very happy to see the state-of-the-art mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will soon inaugurate the mother and child block.

It will be open soon for public. The mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital will provide the best health facilities to thousands of mothers and children.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that it was my dream during my student days to build a separate block in Gangaram Hospital to provide the best medical facilities to mother and child - the dream of 1977 is being fulfilled through the State of the Art Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital. As many as 11 similar mother and child hospitals are being built. The mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital consists of 550 beds.

International level medical facilities will be provided to the patients in the mother and child block of Gangaram Hospital. I pay tribute to the officers for this mother and child block. Pakistan is the signatory of bringing a clear reduction in maternal and child mortality. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the plan to build 11 mother and child hospitals in Punjab is the fulfillment of this commitment. Imran Khan in his first speech as Prime Minister emphasised on providing better health facilities to mother and child. No government of the past thought of building new government hospitals with the increase in population. Public hospitals are being laid for the people of Punjab. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government fully believes in spending people’s money on people. Modern bio-machinery has been here for mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital.