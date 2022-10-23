CM gives credit of FATF relief to Gen Bajwa

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the real credit of getting out of the FATF grey list goes to the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa adding that all the targets being given in FATF have been completed before the stipulated time owing to the personal interest and continuous endeavours of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan upheld the tradition to adhere to the international risk-based strategy and Pakistan by implementing on all the points gave an ample proof of being a responsible state. CM in a statement said that the Army Chief of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa played a pivotal role in this glorious national triumph adding that the Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa jointly with the national institutions ensured implementation on all the given points of FATF. He stated that it was the utmost effort of India to get Pakistan black listed under all circumstances but the Pakistan Army foiled this conspiracy and the nation pays its gratitude to the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa from the bottom of its heart.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa did such a splendid service which Pakistan and the Pakistani nation cannot forget and the nation pays its respect and tribute to him.CM stated that implementation on all the points was ensured due to the efforts of General Qamar Javed Bajwa and brought Pakistan back to 'White List' from the 'Grey List.' On the orders of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, a Special Cell was set up in the GHQ and the Cell formulated a coordination mechanism between different departments, ministries and the agencies. A complete action plan was chalked out on each and every point and got them implemented by all the departments, ministries and the agencies. This cell worked day and night and overcame money laundering, terror financing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing by formulating an effective mode of action and on account of which success was earned in FATF.

Seven out of 7 points were being implemented for the eradication of money laundering which is an exemplary progress in the history of FATF. Pakistan framed a comprehensive strategy and a detailed road map to remove the apprehensions of FATF and undoubtedly the whole nation deserves felicitation on this magnificent triumph.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has inaugurated the Mobile Food Labs and Checking Squad consisting of 55 vehicles and motorcycles.

The inaugural ceremony of Mobile Food Labs and Bike Squad was organised at Chief Minister Office.

The CM inspected the vehicles and bikes included in the Mobile Food Labs and Checking Squad.

Talking on the occasion, he said that mobile food labs will help to maintain the quality of food adding that with the help of mobile food labs milk, spices, carbonated drinks, water, oil along with the prompt checking of the quality of other items will enable to get quick results and take immediate action on the spot.

He said the mobile food labs will eliminate the trend of adulteration in food items.

The CM welcomed the launching of mobile food labs in Punjab adding that unhealthy food can cause more than 200 fatal diseases.

It has become an essential aspect to get knowledge and awareness about the diseases being caused due to the usage of unhygienic food.

It is imperative to have the latest machinery in order to check the violation of the hygiene rules and measure the quality.

The CM said that initially the mobile food project has been launched in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan adding that this project will be extended in a phased manner across Punjab.

Provincial Food Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Adviser on Home Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Adviser Yousaf Badozai, Assembly Member Gulrez Afzal Chan, Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Ali Raza Khakwani, Secretary Information, DG Punjab Food Authority and other officials were also also present.