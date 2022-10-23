PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Numan Fazal s/o Fazlullah has been awarded PhD in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Evaluation of Anti-Arthritic Effect of Stem Cells in Combination with Traditional Medicinal Plants’, M Bilal s/o M Hanif in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Financial Information Handling and Corporate Governance Mechanisms: A Three Dimensional Analysis Using Modified bundles Approach in banking Industry of Pakistan’, Tayyaba Sohail d/o Syed Sohail Hussain Shah in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Role of Family Social Capital and Spousal Violence in Reconciled Couples in Punjab’, Amal Sajjad d/o M Sajjad in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘E-Entrepreneurship and Women Empowerment in Pakistan’ and Aisha Ismail d/o M Ismail in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Business Ecosystem Framework for a Sustainable Microfinance Industry in Pakistan’.