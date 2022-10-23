PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.
According to details, Numan Fazal s/o Fazlullah has been awarded PhD in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Evaluation of Anti-Arthritic Effect of Stem Cells in Combination with Traditional Medicinal Plants’, M Bilal s/o M Hanif in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Financial Information Handling and Corporate Governance Mechanisms: A Three Dimensional Analysis Using Modified bundles Approach in banking Industry of Pakistan’, Tayyaba Sohail d/o Syed Sohail Hussain Shah in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Role of Family Social Capital and Spousal Violence in Reconciled Couples in Punjab’, Amal Sajjad d/o M Sajjad in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘E-Entrepreneurship and Women Empowerment in Pakistan’ and Aisha Ismail d/o M Ismail in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Business Ecosystem Framework for a Sustainable Microfinance Industry in Pakistan’.
LAHORE : IG National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood has notified DIG Motorway Police Syed Hashmat Kamal...
LAHORE : Punjab’s capital Lahore reported 115 new dengue cases, followed by the Rawalpindi city with 70 cases.The...
LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have said that Transgender Protection Act is a conspiracy against social system and...
LAHORE : Director General Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with...
LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said that...
LAHORE : The Lahore Waste Management Company is ensuring comprehensive measures to control harmful effects of smog in...
Comments