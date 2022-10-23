Efforts needed to protect rights of sanitary workers

LAHORE : The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) has achieved yet another milestone in supporting the formation of a general union of sanitary workers in Punjab.

The private and public sanitation workers will be the members of the union. James Masih is elected as the general-secretary of the union unopposed and Jospeh Masih as the president. The general council had also elected Shafique Bhatti as the chairman, Saleem Masih as joint secretary, Muneer Masih as information secretary and Ch Saad as finance secretary.

The union started organising campaigns with the support of the PWF and the ILOPRS/STRIDE and had several community sessions and corner meetings in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Kasur. During the session, the focus was Freedom of Association and OSH issues for sanitation workers. The workers all together agreed that there is a dire need to have a separate union to have a stronger voice as this is the only way of getting their issues raised and heard by the competent authorities.

The workers were never given importance by the already existing unions and no specific attention was ever given to their issues.

Joseph Masih said in an interview that sanitary workers always have to compromise on their dignity and personal well-being to do the job.

They are an integral part of society, performing a vital role but they are not paid for overtime or leave and they have no medical checkups or testing, with or without the pandemic. Risking their lives on a daily basis, sanitation workers maintain and clean roads, streets and drains, unclog manholes, and remove fecal sludge without any safety equipment or tools, he said.

Shafique Masih, chairman of the union, said that in the last few years, dozens of workers who cleaned sewers lost their lives inhaling toxic gases while working.

However, nothing has been done for the safety and well-being of these brave workers They demanded the government make necessary legislation, declaring it illegal to send sewage workers into gutters without any safety gear. We should all work together to end all kinds of discrimination against sanitary workers and also, we should create awareness to eliminate discrimination that is linked with the employment of sanitary workers, he said.

James said that all contractual sanitary workers must be regularised, with the provision of an increase in salary and health insurance covering the risks involved in their work.