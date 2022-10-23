Dialogue stressed to address Balochistan grievances

LAHORE : The Federal government should start negations with the militants in Balochistan, said Abdul Malik Baloch, the former Chief Minister of Balochistan in Asma Jahangir Conference2022 in session on “Balochistan and the Need for Dialogue” held in Lahore at a local hotel.

According to him, insurgency in Balochistan is a big issue, it could be resolved through dialogue. Guns could not give solution, he added. He urged the establishment to negotiate with the Baloch. He added that there was a school of thought in Islamabad including media, judiciary, establishment, etc. They should play their role. Balochistan is huge and strategic importance. The enemies have eyes on it. He added that students of Balochistan were being picked, which must be stopped. Missing persons should be released immediately, he demanded and youngsters in the hall clapped for long times. He added that the hatred was being multiplied which needs to be stopped for the biggest interest of the country. He added that un-necessary check post must be ended.

Islamabad would have to trust on people of Balochistan, he added, they (Baloch) don’t have the right to elect true representatives. Resources must be given to people of Baluchistan. Judiciary , media and Civil Society should be freed and said this company will not run, said Abdul Malik. People of Balochistan are powerless. The school of thought in Islamabad love the resources of Baluchistan only, its people are still suffering.

On the occasion, Sanaullah Balich, Member of Balochistan Assembly, Baluchistan National Party said that Balochistan was deprived for a long time. People’s issues like identifications, societal and their basics should be resolved. Police makers should address the issue of in-equality. People of Balochistan should be provided social protection, he added.

On the occasion, Zubaida Jalal, MNA, Balochistan Awami Party, said that the youth of Balochistan were concerned about their issues. There were issues of un-stable politics, ethnicity and un-equal distribution of resources, which needs to be addressed. Federation had given us much and we should come out from the blame game, she added.

Khushal Khattak, member of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said that in Balochistan religious exploitation and ethnicity are on its peak. He added that false narrative was being against them. He added that USA and UK used the Taliban launching- pad over there. He added that Sardars of Balochistan cannot decide the fate of its people. Class based society was being promoted. Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch, Founder, Haq Do Gwadar Ko Movement & Secretary-General Jamaat-e-Islami, Balochistan Chapter, said that our people needed schools, colleges and health institutions. People of Balochistan needed clean water for drinking, we don’t need orange train.