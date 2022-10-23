Islamabad : National University of Technology (NUTECH) is proud to share that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has awarded PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement) to NUTECH Rector Lieutenant General (r) Moazzam Ejaz, HI(M) and Founding Rector NUTECH Lieutenant General (r) Khalid Asghar, HI(M) in recognition of his extraordinary contribution and services to the engineering profession, says a press release.

The award has been conferred upon the outperforming engineers in the country as well as expatriates who have contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. PEC Excellence Award objective is to recognise the outstanding services and worthy achievements of eminent Pakistani engineers who have made notable impact in national interest and contributed significantly to the country’s social and economic development.

In this regard, the PEC excellence award ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar. President Dr. Arif Alvi has honored rector NUTECH Lieutenant General (r) Moazzam Ejaz, HI(M) with PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement).

The subject award conferred to Founding Rector of NUTECH, Lieutenant General (r) Khalid Asghar, HI(M), however, due to his personal commitments his award will be presented afterwards by chairman PEC.

NUTECH family extend heartiest congratulations to Founding Rector NUTECH Lieutenant General (r) Khalid Asghar, HI(M) and Rector Lieutenant General (r) Moazzam Ejaz, HI(M) and pray that they will keep on achieving such splendid milestones in the future as well.