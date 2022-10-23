132 dengue cases reported in a day

Islamabad : Confirmation of as many as 132 new patients of dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the twin cities to 8237 of which 12 patients have so far lost their lives due to the infection.

Health experts believe that a certain fall in mercury may help control the spread of the infection as, during the outbreaks of dengue fever in the past in this region of the country, it was observed that the number of confirmed cases of dengue fever started decreasing after a typical drop in temperature though it happened usually in the month of November. The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is still much higher despite a fall in temperature.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the dengue fever outbreaks in the past few years started losing intensity in the first two weeks of November though the last cases of the infection from endemic areas were reported till the end of November. It happened so because the patients contracting an infection in the middle of November reported to the hospitals the next week after the appearance of signs and symptoms. It is important that the incubation period of dengue fever ranges from two days to a week.

According to health experts, it is time to create awareness among public that the fall in temperature observed recently has caused mosquitoes to move to find comparatively warmer places inside homes, offices and private and public transport vehicles and individuals should have to carry out IRS in indoor environments to control dengue fever incidence.

Also, it is important to note that generally, more than one member of a family or the whole family gets infected after bite of the dengue fever vector and it is so because the female ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever is known as a nervous feeder. The female mosquito flies repeatedly during feeding on humans and returns again and again for biting.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 55 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 3965 while 77 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT taking the total number of patients tested positive for the infection from the federal capital to 4272 on Saturday morning.