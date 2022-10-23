Water supply lines to be protected

Islamabad : The civic agency has enhanced its vigilance to protect water supply lines from culprits who have been constantly trying to damage the supply of water to the residential areas.

According to the details, there have been numerous complaints in which the culprits stole manhole covers and iron fences from public parks besides damaging water pipelines supplying water to the residential areas.

An official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has informed that they received a complaint last week and when they reached the spot they found out that some culprits severely damaged the main water conduction line (36 inches in diameter). Water is being supplied through this pipeline from Poona Plant NPA to sectors I-9 and I-10.

He said they immediately made arrangements and repaired the pipeline within hours, restoring the supply of water to the residential sectors, adding “We are now making a mechanism to keep vigil over the culprits who have been constantly trying to disrupt municipal services being provided to the residents.”

The CDA and the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) have taken a number of steps to upgrade and revamp the water supply system in the city but the incidents of water theft and leakages are yet to be fully controlled. The existing laws are not so strict due to which the culprits avoid severe punishments and fines.

The official said the incumbent management of the CDA has listed adequate water supply to the residents of the city among its top priorities.

“Several initiatives have also been taken including repair of main water supply lines and removal of illegal connections. We have also decided to take administrative measures to ensure the protection of water pipelines in the city,” he said.