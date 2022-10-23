Islamabad : Dr Aamer Iqbal Bhatti awarded presidential award in his work in the field of electrical engineering. Engineer Dr. Aamer Iqbal Bhatti, professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) was awarded this award in recognition of his contributions in engineering at national level, says a press release.

Dr Aamer Iqbal Bhatti is a pioneer of research in the field of Control Systems Engineering in Pakistan. By developing and extensively teaching courses in control systems he produced a large body of Pakistani control systems researchers.

He led various teams who indigenously developed prototypes of hi-tech systems such as air surveillance radar, stabilised platform, Electronic Order of Battle for Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) Systems, unmanned air vehicles and a digital scanner for EFI cars among other works.

Research collaborations were developed with Nescom, DESTO, PAEC, ICT R&D Fund, Bismillah Electronics and Renzym.