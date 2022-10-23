People are talking about

— how all Pakistani governments pay lip service to promote education but lack the political will to prioritize this most vital sector that could uplift the country in many ways. People say politicians have failed to realise that without a strong education system, human resource development and advancement in science and technology cannot be achieved and too often, groups and vested interests have prevailed over the collective national interest, so now we lag behind other countries both regionally and globally.

— how most medical colleges, both in public and private sectors, are not doing justice to the cause of medical education, as graduates of these colleges are scared of the National Licensing Examination (NLE), not realizing that avoiding it will degrade all medical graduates of Pakistan, making them ineligible in the eyes of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). People say postgraduate examinations are taken by professionals who are confident of their credentials not afraid of getting exposed.

— how the ever-increasing population, coupled with poor governance, has strengthened mafias and provided them opportunities to exploit the populace. People say those who have been evading taxes and getting wealthy at the expense of have-not’s taxes are minting money, the transport mafia - which continuously raises fares on the pretext of high oil prices or longer routes due to the floods - being a case in point as they have refused to cut fares, even after the drop in oil prices.

— the fact that across interior Sindh, girls have little access to education and even when they perform better during early schooling, they are rarely allowed to sit board and intermediate exams, or apply to universities, while those who try to resist family pressure are faced with life threats - even if families relent, the local community shuns the family. People say poverty and illiteracy have prevented people from realizing the importance of educating girls which results in generational illiteracy and poverty.

— the pending recommendation for banning the private possession of bears and monkeys and the need to implement it ASAP. People say bear baiting and dancing is a cruel but popular sport for which the bear is tied by the nose and its nails are cut, then it is made to fight at least three dogs during the round, while baby monkeys are caught by killing their mother then kept hungry to learn tricks and given drugs to stay calm.

— the address to the joint sitting of parliament by the president of Pakistan as it was a rare sight to see the hall almost empty, the episode being indicative of the lack of trust between the government and the opposition. People say only he can explain the purpose of such an address, though he must have known what the scene was going to be, but it was brave of him and probably better than being heckled throughout as is usually the case.

— how in a land grab by big real estate giants, a report of the auditor general of Pakistan goes where angels fear to tread, but if legal proceedings are initiated, they target only the small fry rather than those who are the driving force behind such crimes. People say unfortunately, when the ‘encroachers’ are hapless citizens the state has no qualms bringing out the heavy machinery to ‘establish its writ,’ which is glaringly absent when confronted by the heavyweights in the real estate business.

