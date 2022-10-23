Snatcher gang busted, valuables recovered

Islamabad : The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital Police have arrested three members of a snatcher gang and recovered mobile phones, motorbike and weapon used in crime from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

SSP (Investigation) constituted a special police team under the supervision of SP CIA. Police team utilized all available resources and nabbed three members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Aamir Khan, Umer Khan and Abdul Rehman.

The Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapon used in crime from their possession. Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused in Khanna and Industrial Area police stations. Further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha has appreciated the performance of the police team and said that Islamabad police are making all out efforts for the safety and security of citizens. He has also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their areas.