Pakistan’s exit from FATF monitoring list hailed

ISLAMABAD: Government and private sectors on Saturday hailed the country's exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list after four years, hoping the decision would herald an era of economic stability in the country and help boost the exports.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar felicitated the nation on removal of the country’s name from the FATF grey list, appreciating efforts of the civil-military team under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif in achieving the goal.

“Heartiest congratulations to the nation on removal of Pakistan’s name today from the FATF’s grey list,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar lauded efforts of all relevant authorities to achieve the points given by the task force. “Congratulations Pakistan and team FATF. We made it out of grey list. Have become proud nation in comity of nations once again,” Qamar tweeted.

The United Business Group (UBG) welcomed the decision saying it would pave the way for economic stability in the country.

UBG chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said it was a good omen that FATF had excluded the country from the grey list of global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering after four years. “As a result of FATF decision, economic activities will accelerate and help greatly to restore the confidence of investors across the globe.”

For being on the list, Pakistan sustained a loss of $38 billion to its gross domestic product from 2009-2019, he said, adding that the task force had retained Pakistan on its grey list, which meant no respite for the nation as it looked for financial aid amid the pandemic.

Malik said the country would welcome multinationals for foreign direct investment and joint ventures in different areas and sectors, especially in IT, petroleum, minerals, agriculture, medical, and engineering.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also felicitated concerned officers of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs and other government organisations for efforts to get the country removed from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a press statement, FBR chaiman Asim Ahmad said like other governmental sectors, FBR had also played a key role in completing the FATF action plans relating to designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), cash smuggling, investigating tax crimes for money laundering, and confiscating the proceeds of tax frauds.

In 34 items of the FATF action plans, the FBR had directly dealt with at least 8 actions and spearheaded the process of their implementation, he added.

Asim Ahmad said to ensure compliance with regard to DNFBPs, the FBR had issued anti money laundering and counter terror financing regulations, conducted extensive outreach programs to educate about DNFBPs.

The board also established a dedicated IT-based DNFBP management system, launched customised mobile App for registrations and screening purposes, carried out a large number of onsite inspections and imposed a wide range of penalties for non-compliance, according to FBR chief.

He further apprised that in the area of cash smuggling, FBR Customs had fortified cross-border controls and implemented a comprehensive mechanism to combat cash smuggling by all means possible, adding that the board had also undertaken a large number of money laundering investigations against the tax crimes and made significant confiscations in that regard.

Ahmad said the FBR also dedicated one of its senior officers, Mohammad Iqbal, who had made significant contributions to completing the FATF action plans while on deputation for 3 years in NACTA and later supervised the tasks related to DNFBPs.

FBR chief said the board was committed to continue implementing the anti-money laundering and combating terror financing regimes in the areas supervised by the FBR.