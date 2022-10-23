‘Pakistan needs private sector investment to boost growth’

KARACHI: Business leaders stressed on collaborated and sustainable efforts for economic growth with a focus more on private sector investment in the country on Saturday, saying having deposits from the friendly countries were not a viable solution.

They were speaking at the inaugural launch and dialogue of the Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) on a theme of ‘Imagining the Unimaginable'.

“Prevailing economic situation in the country is short-lived but it has to be revived in months to come considering the billions of dollar potential exist in every sector of economy,” said Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, former state minister and chairman of Board of Investment, president of MAP.

He was of the view that Pakistan is still an attractive market for foreign investors even in the current situation. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is willing to initiate a dialogue with Pakistan for exploring various venues of investment on a long-term basis.”

Quoting theme of the dialogue, Faysal Bank Limited CEO and president Yousaf Hussain apprised that the bank would be converted to a full-fledged Islamic bank by the end of 2022, which he said had been a dream of its board of directors eight years ago.

The bank would enhance its presence with nearly 700 branches converted by the end of 2022 to be the second largest Islamic of the country with a wide range of innovative products including a Sharia-compliant credit card, Hussain informed.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO Habib Bank Limited and chairman of Pakistan Banks’ Association said Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey list was the prime example of united efforts by the policymakers, state institutions, and the private sector. “This should be replicated with the same spirit for addressing the core macroeconomic issues.”

He added that charter of economy was a workable idea at a national level to address selected areas of the economy on a sustainable basis.

Ghias Khan, president of Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Engro Corporation said the government should devise a comprehensive policy environment that could give a boost to productive sectors and industries.

“The government should also realise that the country’s economic growth is bound to regional growth like in the case of the GCC and ASEAN, hence, bilateral trade with neighboring countries should be promoted in the future,” khan added. Maheen Rahman, CEO InfraZamin, stated that Pakistan was not contributing adequately to the world’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) with respect to the country’s population. “Around 60 percent of total GDP of the world is contributed by 10 most populous countries and we, being part of the group, contribute only 0.4 percent.”

She stated that Pakistan could double its share in the global economy by doubling its GDP, labour productivity, and women's participation in the workforce. “In this regard, investment in human capital is indispensable mainly in the areas of health, education and skilled development."

Aamir Paracha, CEO Unilever Pakistan Limited, said the government policy should also consider its focus from GDP growth rate to the development of Human Development Index, “which we as a country stand among the lowest across the world.”

He was of the view that the government and non-governmental organisations could not fill the gap between society and the economy.

“The private sector should also take ownership for the development of the socio-economic situation of the country.”

Also present at the event, former Information Minister Javed Jabbar stressed that Pakistan has immense potential to develop on the face of the world with various unique derivatives, lots of opportunities, and its geographical presence.

MAP president said the association needed to enhance its footprints through multiple chapters and news membership of experienced members and leaders, including women professional.