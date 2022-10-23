Revolving door in Downing

What used to be considered a highly stable, and often boring, democracy has become a kind of circus. The UK has now seen five prime ministers come and go from 10 Downing Street in six years, with four of them resigning since the vote which ushered the UK out of the European Union in 2016. That Brexit vote is still having an impact on the stability of politics in the country and the situation has become something of a joke with satirical UK comics and people from around the world not hesitating to comment on what is happening. In the latest development, Liz Truss has become the shortest surviving prime minister in UK history, resigning after just 45 days in office. The resignation came after Truss made huge tax cuts without quite deciding where the money lost through these cuts was to come from.

The British parliament aptly reflected the chaotic nature of its politics: Conservative MPs seen pushing and shoving each other as they fought over the situation. Such occasions have rarely been seen in the sombre House of Commons. The question now is: who replaces Truss? There is no solid candidate out for this spot. Some believe that Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister for the UK, could be a likely candidate. But former prime minister Boris Johnson, himself the subject of satire and amusement, is also a contender, as are others within the Conservative Party.

In other words, British politics is in chaos. The Conservative candidate will need 100 votes to take the prime ministerial spot and move into the uncertain ground of Downing Street. The Conservatives have 357 MPs in parliament. But the decision on whom to elect as the next prime minister of the country is generating heated debate and anger among British people. As Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said, the Tories are guilty of creating yet more poverty and have done nothing to raise social welfare even to the rate of inflation. This is the legacy that Liz Truss will leave behind during her short period in office. Her departure was preceded by one day by the exit of interior minister Suella Braverman, who is said to have been ousted on her performance. She too is said to be considering contesting the slot for PM as a new election for the head of government looms in the UK. Others insist that the situation in the country can only be resolved by a new election and by allowing the British people to directly elect a new prime minister who may be able to steady what seems to be a very uncertain ship at the moment.