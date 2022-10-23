What’s next?

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has been disqualified by the ECP and will have to surrender his seat. Khan has said that he will appeal in the high court and will not give up. PTI workers are also planning to protest across the country and have refused to accept the ECP decision. Political analysts are a little concerned about Khan’s political career. Is it over? The PTI is blaming the PDM for these events. Such political uncertainties will have a negative impact on the country. It is hoped that this political instability is resolved soon.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki