What’s next?

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has been disqualified by the ECP and will have to surrender his seat. Khan has said that he will appeal in the high court and will not give up. PTI workers are also planning to protest across the country and have refused to accept the ECP decision. Political analysts are a little concerned about Khan’s political career. Is it over? The PTI is blaming the PDM for these events. Such political uncertainties will have a negative impact on the country. It is hoped that this political instability is resolved soon.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki
The quality of education in our country is deteriorating. Our graduates find it difficult to join the workforce of...
Cybercrimes are common all over the world. Our small mistake can lead to great losses. In our country scammers make...
Due to some unavoidable circumstances, Pakistan found itself in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force , but...
The US has been raising its interest rate to have a strong dollar for the last few months. Almost every currency,...
Karachi University is a big and well-known public-sector institution. It is surprising that this varsity does not have...
The damage caused by the unprecedented floods will take years to get fixed. In Sindh, around 16,000 schools have been...
Comments