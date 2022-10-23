Bleak future

The quality of education in our country is deteriorating. Our graduates find it difficult to join the workforce of foreign countries. All developed nations have invested a great amount of money in their education sector. But we are more interested in holding jalsas and influencing young people to support a particular party instead of investing in their future.

It is sad to see that Master’s and PhD holders in our country are unable to find good jobs. Who is going to take care of this?

Halima Sadia

Hyderabad