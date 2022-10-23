Bleak future

The quality of education in our country is deteriorating. Our graduates find it difficult to join the workforce of foreign countries. All developed nations have invested a great amount of money in their education sector. But we are more interested in holding jalsas and influencing young people to support a particular party instead of investing in their future.
It is sad to see that Master’s and PhD holders in our country are unable to find good jobs. Who is going to take care of this?
Halima Sadia
Hyderabad
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has been disqualified by the ECP and will have to surrender his seat. Khan has said that he...
Cybercrimes are common all over the world. Our small mistake can lead to great losses. In our country scammers make...
Due to some unavoidable circumstances, Pakistan found itself in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force , but...
The US has been raising its interest rate to have a strong dollar for the last few months. Almost every currency,...
Karachi University is a big and well-known public-sector institution. It is surprising that this varsity does not have...
The damage caused by the unprecedented floods will take years to get fixed. In Sindh, around 16,000 schools have been...
Comments