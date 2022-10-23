Digital crimes

Cybercrimes are common all over the world. Our small mistake can lead to great losses. In our country scammers make phone calls to senior citizens and dupe them into believing that the call is from a bank or similar institutions. They take sensitive information from customers and then hack their accounts.

Many people have lost hundreds of thousands of rupees in such scams. Banks and other financial institutions must ensure that customers’ confidential information is safe. The FIA should also help people recover their stolen money.

Jamshed Ansar

Lahore