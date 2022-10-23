The US has been raising its interest rate to have a strong dollar for the last few months. Almost every currency, including the British pound, is facing the brunt of high interest rates. Pakistan’s already weak currency has weakened even more. One dollar is now being traded at Rs225. This has increased the prices of many medicines and other essential equipment.
Our policymakers have to take action to strengthen the currency. We cannot continue to live under such tough conditions. Apart from medicines, many families have to pay their children’s examination fees in dollars. A stable economy is essential for providing a comfortable lifestyle to people.
Rehan Hakim
Karachi
