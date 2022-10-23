Damaged schools

The damage caused by the unprecedented floods will take years to get fixed. In Sindh, around 16,000 schools have been badly damaged by flood water. They cannot resume their academic session unless the government helps them repair the buildings. The infrastructure of public-sector schools in Sindh was already in shambles, and the floods have made the matter even worse.
The damaged infrastructure is also indirectly leading to an increased number of out-of-school children. Many experts fear that the province’s literacy rate will drop even further. The Sindh government must think about the plight of our children and speed up repair work to provide a better future to these children.
Faqeer Jan
Turbat
