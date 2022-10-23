Some analysts are calling the ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan a step towards creating a ‘level playing field’. It is now clear that certain laws are used in our country to tilt the balance on one side or to recalibrate. In this process, the voice of the people and democratic values are disregarded.
Even before the decision was announced, Imran Khan had decided to stay outside parliament. In a democracy, what is the use of a level playing field if political leaders are to remain outside parliament? It is time all stakeholders should introspect.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
