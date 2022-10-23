This refers to the letter, ‘Wave of crimes’ (Oct 21) by Nasir Soomro. The writer says that the rising cases of street crime in Karachi have caused several problems for the people. The cases of street crime are expanding on a daily basis. The main reasons for street crime are unemployment, poverty and other financial problems.
The police have failed to take strong action against criminals. The cases of street crime have made it difficult for citizens to live without stress. Hundreds of people have lost their lives in different street crime. When will authorities take action against criminals? The people of Karachi do not deserve to live under constant stress and fear.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
