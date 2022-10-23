Security plan

Walking on the streets of Karachi is an adventure more dangerous than climbing K2. In this neglected city, people are safe neither outdoors nor at home. Crime rate is out of control and is increasing gradually. The once-called city of lights has always remained a victim of targeted killings, bombings, kidnappings and other terror activities.

The law-enforcement agencies need to come up with a foolproof plan to turn Karachi into a safe and crime-free city.

Syed Mubashir Hussain Zaidi

Karachi