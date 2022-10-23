This refers to the editorial, ‘Toshakhana verdict’ (Oct 22). It has discussed the verdict of the ECP regarding the disqualification of Imran Khan, the chairperson of the PTI. In August this year, the Supreme Court categorically said that the ECP cannot disqualify any member. The best comment on the verdict came from former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who said that he was not happy with the decision as he wanted a political fight.

Secondly, this case should not be seen in isolation. The Nawaz Sharif case and the present case of Toshakhana are different in nature. Articles 62 and 63 should be analyzed in depth by legal experts and parliamentarians as suggested in the editorial. At present, they are being used as a weapon to undermine political leaders because they are open to interpretation.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi