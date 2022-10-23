Fix the road

Kuri Road, the street leading to the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), Islamabad, is in a poor condition. The broken road, which is only one kilometre long, needs immediate repair. The road has many potholes which are proving to be destructive for cars and motorcycles.
The road also leads to a university, which means that it remains packed during the rush hour. The CDA chairperson must instruct the relevant department to repair this broken road in a timely manner.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
