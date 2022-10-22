ADB okays $1.5bn for Pakistan

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved $1.5 billion in financing to help Pakistan promote food security, provide social protection and support employment for its people after floods and global supply chain disruptions.

Under this loan, it was agreed that an independent third-party survey of beneficiaries will be conducted to assess effectiveness, efficiency and credibility of the government’s countercyclical expenditure measures as part of the monitoring and evaluation framework between ADB and the government.

According to the ADB’s announcement made here, the loan provided under ADB’s Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) Programme will help fund the government’s $2.3 billion countercyclical development expenditure programme designed to cushion the impacts of external shocks, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has been impeded by external shocks,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “Increasing business costs and rising living expenses are affecting millions of Pakistanis, especially the poor and vulnerable. ADB’s programme will help government manage impacts of high prices, increasing food insecurity, slowing business activity and reducing income for vulnerable groups, many of whom are also reeling from the devastating floods.”

ADB’s financing will provide fiscal space needed for the government to implement its countercyclical development expenditure package, which is designed to target the poorest families in Pakistan who are often disproportionately affected in times of crisis. The government’s support includes specific measures to promote gender empowerment and climate change adaptation, which have become even more important after the recent floods.

ADB’s assistance will help expand the number of families receiving cash transfers from 7.9 million to 9 million, increase the number of children enrolled in primary and secondary schools and enhance geographic coverage of health services and nutritional supplies for pregnant and lactating mothers and children under the age of two years

“The programme is part of a comprehensive and well-coordinated package of support. It will help government deal with the impact of immediate shocks to the economy, while, in parallel, continuing the structural reforms that are necessary to improve the country’s medium– to long-term macroeconomic prospects,” said ADB Director for Public Management, Financial Sector and Trade Tariq Niazi.

“We are working closely with the International Monetary Fund and other development partners to ensure our support through policy dialogue, technical assistance and programme lending is well-coordinated and that, ultimately, we are able to help government improve Pakistan’s resilience to shocks”.

ADB’s $1.5 billion countercyclical support is part of a significant response package to support people, livelihoods and infrastructure in Pakistan in the wake of recent floods, which have affected over 33 million people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Pakistan was a founding member of ADB. Since 1966, ADB has committed over $37 billion in loans, grants and other forms of financing to promote inclusive economic growth in Pakistan and improve country’s infrastructure, energy and food security, transport networks and social services.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members – 49 from the region. The principal objective of the programme is to mitigate the adverse socio-economic effects of the economic crises and enhance the resilience of poor and vulnerable groups to socio-economic shocks

The programme is also aligned with ADB’s country partnership strategy for Pakistan, 2021-2025, especially on reducing economic and social disparities, strengthening economic governance and supporting private sector development.