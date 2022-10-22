Will retire in five weeks, not to take extension: Gen Bajwa

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that he will not seek an extension and retire after five weeks, Geo News reported, quoting unnamed sources. The COAS, according to the sources, said that the army will not play any role in politics.

It is pertinent to note that the extended term of General Bajwa is ending on November 29 and the government has announced that the appointment of his successor will be made in due course and according to the Constitution.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan called for deferring the appointment, saying the incumbent rulers were “not qualified” to make the decision in this regard. In reaction to Khan’s statement, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on September 17 said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the decision on the appointment of chief of the army staff in London after holding consultations with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Gujranwala, the energy minister, without mentioning the PTI chairman’s name, said that no matter how many times Khan meets with the army chief, the final decision will be taken by the prime minister. On the other hand, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif had said that no process had been started to extend the army chief’s tenure nor there had been any suggestion in this regard.