Nine industrial units sealed for causing pollution

GUJRANWALA: The district administration Friday sealed nine industrial units and booked five people on charges of polluting atmosphere. The authorities imposed Rs 400,000 fine on polluters. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nowshera Virkan Shahid Bashir registered cases against two people for burning paddy stubble. Meanwhile, Secretary DRTA Javed Iqbal checked 1,795 vehicles and issued challans to 289 vehicle owners while 73 vehicles were confiscated for causing pollution and imposed Rs 200,000 was imposed on owners of smoke emitting vehicles as fine.