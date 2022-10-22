‘People’s trust main source to measure MC performance’

PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has said that the trust of the citizens is the main source to measure the performance of the Municipal Corporation for which all the officers and officials should work honestly to solve people’s problems on daily basis.

He said this while reviewing the performance of the Municipal Corporation in a meeting attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmad Dogar, Chief Officer Naeemullah Warraich, Municipal Officers Abdul Ghaffar Vance, Javed Anwar and Mohammad Bilal, Deputy Director Local Government Azhar Diwan and City Manager of PSAP Asjad Ali. He termed the collection of dues of Rs80 lakh by the Building Branch three weeks of October as an important step towards improvement and appreciated the efforts of Municipal Officer Javed Anwar. Javed Akhtar issued directions to carry out the work of shifting electricity poles on Fateh Sher Road and speed up the construction of the road for the convenience of the people. He also issued a warning notice to the construction company while describing the work of laying the sewer line on Pakpattan Road as very slow. The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the repair work of tube wells in the city and directed that given the problems of the people, the work should be completed in record time.