DPO Rejected report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain on Friday rejected reports that terrorists had entered the district following social media reports about the breakdown of talks with the outlawed Tehrike-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Talking to media, he said police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens. He, however, said the police were overstretched and lacked the resources.
GUJRANWALA: The district administration Friday sealed nine industrial units and booked five people on charges of...
PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has said that the trust of the citizens is the main...
ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court on Friday sought details of all FIRs registered across the country against PTI...
MANSEHRA: The people of the Belti area of Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
SUKKUR: Following the disqualification of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, the party workers on...
WANA: Corps Commander of Peshawar Lt Gen Hasan Azhar Hayat on Friday said talks with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban...
