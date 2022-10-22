 
Saturday October 22, 2022
National

DPO Rejected report

By APP
October 22, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain on Friday rejected reports that terrorists had entered the district following social media reports about the breakdown of talks with the outlawed Tehrike-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Talking to media, he said police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens. He, however, said the police were overstretched and lacked the resources.

