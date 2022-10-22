Tents for students of destroyed school demanded

MANSEHRA: The people of the Belti area of Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide tents for a local primary school which was washed away in the recent flash floods.

“The school building was destroyed in the October 8, 2005 devastating earthquake and was reconstructed in 2019 but now again washed away in the floods. The students are receiving education under the open sky,” Abdul Hafeez, a local, told reporters on Friday.

Led by Hafeez, a group of residents of Belti said that government primary school was the only source of education for students of several villages in the area.“The school building was reconstructed by the Pakistan Red Crescent in 2019 and is no more as the flash floods washed it away in August this year,” he said.

Hafeez said the harsh winter was around the corner but the government didn’t provide tents and makeshift shelters for the classes. The students were still receiving an education in the open places, he added.

“The government should immediately provide tents so that schoolchildren could receive education in a secure environment,” he said.Hafeez said local people had met with the deputy commissioner and apprised him of the situation on the ground and he announced to ensure tents for the classrooms but nothing practical was done so far.