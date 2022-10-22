Federal govt to bring amendments to HEC Act

KARACHI: The federal government has decided to bring important changes to the Higher Education Commission Act and has prepared an amendment draft in this regard which will be presented in the National Assembly soon.

Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer confirmed that the Higher Education Commission Act is being amended whereby the chairman HEC, who holds the status of a minister, is being abolished while the tenure of the chairman is being increased from two years to four years. Similarly, the number of commission members would be reduced to half from the existing 21.

The minister said it is inappropriate that the Chairman HEC holds the status of Minister while he is subordinate to the Federal Ministry of Education. It should be recalled that during the era of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, the University Grant Commission was abolished and the Higher Education Commission was established on 11 September 2002 and Dr. Atta-ul-Rehman was appointed as the first chairman with the status of a minister.