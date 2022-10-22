Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout:ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday killed four terrorists in the North Waziristan district in KP, the military said in a statement.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam. During an intense exchange of fire, it added, four terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. The ISPR further said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. “During the encounter, the terrorist got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces,” said the ISPR.
