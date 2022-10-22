NA to debate ECP verdict, FATF

ISLAMABAD: The historic verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the Toshakhana (Gift Depository) fraud of Friday where PTI chairman Imran Khan has been disqualified for corrupt practices, would be discussed in the National Assembly in its last day’s sitting on Monday (October 24).

The decision has attained significance in view of the PTI indications that it would take up the issue in the provincial assemblies under its rule. Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News here on Friday evening that the session of the NA was to be prorogued on Friday but the members urged the government to extend it till Monday so that they could discuss various aspects of the verdict of the ECP. It is likely that a resolution of gratitude would be adopted in the house for the fearless judgement of the ECP, which remained undeterred in the face of consistent threats and foul-mouthing of the PTI’s chairman. The members would express their views about the unbiased role of the commission and its impartial approach in transacting the business of the commission especially in conducting the recent polls.

The decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to shift Pakistan to the white list from grey would also come up for discussion as the members will pay tribute to those who have significantly contributed to taking Pakistan out of the grey list. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, foreign minister and leader of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also attend the sitting of the national assembly. It would be the maiden appearance of the prime minister in the ongoing session of the NA, who is also the leader of the house. The prime minister and foreign minister will lead the house on both counts, the sources said.