Ministry boosts Youth Development Initiatives implementation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiative has geared up the process to implement the five major Youth Development Initiatives announced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.

“Empowering the underprivileged youth by drastically increasing opportunities for their education, training and employability is critical for the future of Pakistan,” said the minister after the launch of these initiatives. The five ‘Young Development Initiatives’ were launched to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan. The five key initiatives include 200,000 Internships for Young Engineers, the Uplifting of the 20 poor Districts of Pakistan, the Establishment of 250 Mini Sports Complexes, the Establishment of the Pakistan Innovation Fund, and 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programmes. “Only by privatizing the state investment in the young people, we can turn Pakistan’s youth bulge from a liability into an asset,’’ said Professor Ahsan Iqbal, while highlighting the significance of the initiatives.

Under the National Development Internships Programme, 20,000 young engineers will be hired in PSDP funded projects to improve their skills and employability. The programme envisages paid on-the-job training for fresh young graduates in various fields. Similarly, the uplifting of the 20 Poorest Districts of Pakistan is the second key initiative of the minister. Under this programme, the 20 poor districts of the country particularly, Balochistan and FATA will be uplifted and a package of Rs 40billion has been allocated this year. Under the Youth Development Initiatives, the construction of Mini Sports Complexes is also a major step aimed to increase the facilities of sports for the youth and Rs 1000 million have been allocated in PSDP 2022-23 for this project, said the minister, while highlighting the importance of the initiative.

Pakistan Innovation Fund to be established and the objectives of the project include: preparing a framework for effective innovation policy for the country including identification of factors that lead to positive and effective innovative regulatory processes. In this regard, an Innovation Support Project has also been initiated under PSDP 2022-23 for which Rs 10 billion has been allocated.

The fifth initiative is the 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programme which provides Pakistani students with Master’s and PhD degrees in the top 50 universities of the world. In this regard, Rs 4.7b has been allocated to encourage and prepare talented students from low-income families who aspire for higher education but cannot apply for admission to top universities due to a lack of finances.

PM Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the minister for taking this great initiative and asked him to expand such projects across the country. I assure you my complete support to finance such projects which actually empower the youth, he concluded.