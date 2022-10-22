A dozen bodies found in Syria’s mass grave

New York: The United States has charged seven Chinese nationals for participating in an alleged campaign to force a US...
Khartoum: The governor of Sudan´s southern Blue Nile state declared a state of emergency on Friday, giving security...
Addis Ababa: Tigray´s rebel authorities said on Friday they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in...
Donald Trump´s former aide Steve Bannon was sentenced Friday to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the...
Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted a request from Sweden´s new prime minister to visit Turkey for...
Brussels: France is pulling out of a 1994 treaty that had the effect of protecting investment in fossil fuels when...
