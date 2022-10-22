 
Saturday October 22, 2022
US charges seven Chinese nationals

By AFP
October 22, 2022

New York: The United States has charged seven Chinese nationals for participating in an alleged campaign to force a US resident back to China, drawing a rebuke on Friday from Beijing. The Justice Department said the defendants were engaged in Beijing´s Operation Fox Hunt, which US authorities have said involves extra-judicial repatriation squads that clandestinely attempt to force expatriates to return to China.

