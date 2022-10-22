 
Saturday October 22, 2022
State of emergency in Sudan’s Blue Nile

By AFP
Khartoum: The governor of Sudan´s southern Blue Nile state declared a state of emergency on Friday, giving security forces full powers to stop ethnic fighting that has left 150 people dead. “The state of emergency is decreed in the whole of Blue Nile State for 30 days,” said the provincial decree seen by AFP for the state bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia.

