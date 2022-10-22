 
close
Saturday October 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ethiopia PM vows ‘end’ to war

By AFP
October 22, 2022

Addis Ababa: Tigray´s rebel authorities said on Friday they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting “will end and peace will prevail”.

The government has also said it will participate in the negotiations in South Africa on Monday, being organised by the African Union, as diplomatic pressure mounts for a settlement to almost two years of bloodshed.

Comments