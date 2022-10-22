Malam Jabba residents rally for peace

MINGORA: Hundreds of people hailing from Malam Jabba on Friday staged a rally against the recent wave of militancy and vowed to strive for the restoration of durable peace in Swat.

They were holding white flags and placards asking the government to check lawlessness in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Saddam Hussain Advocate, Adalat Khan, Syed Sajjad Shah, Nek Amal Khan and others, expressed concern over the worsening law and order and said the people of Swat could not afford to face lawlessness anymore.

They said that the people of Swat were hospitable and friendly and wanted the tourists to visit the scenic places in the valley. The speakers said it was the responsibility of the government and the security forces to play their role in maintaining peace in Swat and other places.

They said that the demonstration was held to express the desire of the local people for the restoration of a viable peace as they had suffered a lot and faced displacement in the past.

The incidents of terrorism, they said, had affected the tourism sector, which had impacted the livelihood of the people.