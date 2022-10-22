KMU issues show cause notice to institute over dance party

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has taken strong notice of a dance party at a private institution affiliated with the university, asking it to explain its position within three days otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against it.

Footages of a dance party arranged at the NCS Institute went viral on social media, prompting the KMU to serve a show cause to the institute.

A KMU press release said that educational institutions are centres of knowledge and research and are required to demonstrate modesty and respect to Islamic as well as Pakhtun culture and ensure their sanctity.

The statement stated that educational institutions are the reflection of any society and the youth raised there is an asset to the nation; therefore, the education and training of these youth on the right lines is the collective responsibility of society.

Pakistan is an Islamic ideological country and the educational institutions here are playing a key role in cultivating this ideology, it added.

The press release said affiliated educational institutions of KMU are bound by the guidelines and academic policies of KMU; therefore, in KMU and its affiliated institutions, dances, musical shows, and any kind of vulgar and unethical activities are strictly prohibited.

It said the KMU strongly condemns any violation of this policy by any affiliated institute and will also play a role in preventing such activities. In the statement, it also expressed strong displeasure over the display of the KMU logo at the said dance party, and in a notice issued by KMU to the institution concerned, it stated that conducting such activities with the logo and name of KMU was quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and the sanctity of the institute during all curriculum and co-curricular activities, it said.