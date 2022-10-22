PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Ms Salma, a lecturer at the Urdu Department of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar, on Friday defended her doctoral thesis.

The topic of her PhD thesis was “Naqoosh Key Makateeb Number Ka Tozeehi Mutalia — Swanehi, Adabi, Tareekhi Aur Asloobyati Hawaley Sey”.

The public defence was held at the Qurtaba University Peshawar.

She carried out the research under the supervision of Professor Dr Sattar Khan of the Qurtaba University Peshawar while her external examiner was Prof Dr Muhammad Abbas of Islamia College University, Peshawar.

Ms Salma is the daughter of the former provincial chief election commissioner of Sindh, Yousaf Khan Khattak, who worked in different positions in the civil service.