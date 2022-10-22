‘Prosperity of flood-affected farmers top priority’

LAHORE: A spokesperson of Punjab Agriculture Department on Friday has said that agricultural development and prosperity of flood-affected farmers are top priorities of Punjab government.
He said the Punjab government is not only using its all resources to help the flood victims, but is also grateful for the help received from federal institutions and philanthropists.
He said one bag of wheat seeds of approved varieties and one bag of DAP for flood-affected areas was agreed with federal government on wheat sowing but the Centre was providing only a few thousand sacks of wheat seeds to the flood affected farmers which were not enough.
The spokesperson said that is why the Punjab government refused to become a part of this programme by reviewing its decision.
